Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 176,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,019,000 after acquiring an additional 47,763 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY opened at $177.99 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.94.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

See Also

