Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.