Signaturefd LLC Has $60,000 Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $133.33 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $136.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

