Signaturefd LLC Buys 261 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 39.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 86.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 34.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Power Integrations by 179.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $76.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.36. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $984,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,324 shares in the company, valued at $50,612,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $49,146.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,131 shares in the company, valued at $9,858,927.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $984,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,612,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,292 shares of company stock worth $4,849,258 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

