Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Qorvo worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after acquiring an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,160,000 after acquiring an additional 64,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

QRVO opened at $92.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $121.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

