New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,121,000. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,761,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 292,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,109,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $309.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.22. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.47 and a 52-week high of $318.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.33.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.20 million. Analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVCO shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

