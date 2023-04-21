New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 242 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $97.04 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $128.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. UBS Group increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Compass Point upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.31.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also

