New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,022 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,022 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of BorgWarner worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $48.87 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

