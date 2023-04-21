New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of CarMax worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.68. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

