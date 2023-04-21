New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of American Financial Group worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in American Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Shares of AFG opened at $123.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.39. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.85 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

