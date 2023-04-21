New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Paramount Global worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,643,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at $112,712,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

