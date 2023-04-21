New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,321 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of NiSource worth $11,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 183.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in NiSource by 586.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

NiSource Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NI opened at $28.59 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

