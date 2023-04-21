New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Bath & Body Works worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,163,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBWI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading

