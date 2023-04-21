New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Sealed Air worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEE. Truist Financial downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $47.19 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $69.84. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.