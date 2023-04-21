New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.45 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,307 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $11,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 162.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,113,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,308,643 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,057,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,219,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,088,000 after purchasing an additional 491,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,675 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.74. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

