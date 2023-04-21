New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Camden Property Trust worth $11,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CPT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

CPT opened at $106.38 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $172.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average of $113.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

