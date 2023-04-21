New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 746,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,028 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coupang were worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter worth $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the third quarter worth about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Coupang by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 54.9% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

Coupang Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $15.75 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of -315.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. Coupang’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile



Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

