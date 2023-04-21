New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 5,785 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 908,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.86% of Alphatec worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,974,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 49,694 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 8.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Parian Global Management LP raised its holdings in Alphatec by 37.2% during the third quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 265,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 72,096 shares during the period. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATEC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $17.13.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $105.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.70 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 43.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16,013.00, for a total transaction of $960,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,748,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,044,597,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 30,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $483,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 467,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,740.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16,013.00, for a total transaction of $960,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,748,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,044,597,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,997 shares of company stock valued at $968,055,413. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.