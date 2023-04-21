New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 27,184 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,184 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.30% of Lantheus worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lantheus by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Lantheus by 9.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $187,803.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $187,803.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,412.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,905 shares of company stock valued at $17,856,980. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH opened at $89.61 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $91.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average is $65.05. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

