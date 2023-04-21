New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Hasbro worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 383.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,042 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 71.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HAS. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.70.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $51.29 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $94.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.