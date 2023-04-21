New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 438,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,272 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Dropbox worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dropbox by 184.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Dropbox by 15.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 149,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Dropbox by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,047,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,625,000 after buying an additional 76,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $346,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,583,361.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $346,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,583,361.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,901,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,503 shares of company stock valued at $11,878,176 over the last 90 days. 25.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

