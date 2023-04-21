New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 23,531 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,531 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Curtiss-Wright worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CW. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $175.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

