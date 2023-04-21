New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 19,079 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,079 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Unum Group worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 30,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 167,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43. Unum Group has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson acquired 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading

