Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 860 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 9.04. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $76.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average of $64.96.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,939,652.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $437,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,984.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,939,652.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,145 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,020. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

