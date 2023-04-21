MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,512 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $11,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $223,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 22,289 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $1,581,850.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,298,675.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $223,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,785.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,145 shares of company stock worth $9,407,020. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $62.92 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.86.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.