Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $10,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,366,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII opened at $211.70 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

