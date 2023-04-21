Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of -387.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.