Bank of America Upgrades Trex (NYSE:TREX) to Neutral

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.93.

Trex stock opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. Trex has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 27,936.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,191 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in Trex by 2,324.6% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $35,763,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Trex by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,499,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,456,000 after acquiring an additional 815,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after acquiring an additional 710,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

