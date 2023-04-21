Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Citigroup

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $40.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The company has a market cap of $239.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 25.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 97,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% in the first quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,074,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,719,000 after purchasing an additional 169,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

