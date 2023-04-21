American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,415 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 90,618 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $13.32 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,332.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.