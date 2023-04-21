Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,841 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5 %

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.53.

AMZN opened at $103.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of -387.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

