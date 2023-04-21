5,703 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,703 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Articles

