Whittier Trust Co. Sells 45,631 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 45,631 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.3% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $219,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $167.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.78.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.