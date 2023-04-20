Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,624 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.3% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $135,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $167.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.78. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.