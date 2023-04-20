Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.
SUSC opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $24.17.
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
