Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SUSC opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.