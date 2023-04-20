Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,586,000 after purchasing an additional 117,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,354,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,093,000 after purchasing an additional 55,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,118,000 after purchasing an additional 52,459 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 19.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 723,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,196,000 after purchasing an additional 116,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insteel Industries

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $100,225.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,558.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

Further Reading

