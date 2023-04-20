Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hawaiian

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,189 shares in the company, valued at $962,496.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawaiian Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

HA stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $21.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $448.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.22. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

