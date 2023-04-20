Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,693,000 after acquiring an additional 308,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $227.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.80. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $248.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.