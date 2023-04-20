Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $81,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 62.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after buying an additional 1,657,018 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,389,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $31,439,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after buying an additional 1,302,014 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FHN. StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

