Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,473 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,427,000 after acquiring an additional 568,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 358,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after acquiring an additional 296,598 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $60.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $65.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

