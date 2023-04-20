Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $206,000 Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in JD.com by 282.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 59,387 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 69.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 329.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 61,364 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JD. UBS Group lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BOCOM International downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

JD.com Stock Down 1.7 %

JD.com Dividend Announcement

Shares of JD stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is 67.42%.

JD.com Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.