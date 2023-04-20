Unique Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Unique Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,528 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000. Microsoft comprises 0.5% of Unique Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $288.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.00 and a 200 day moving average of $251.03. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $294.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

