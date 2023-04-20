Tarbox Family Office Inc. Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 706,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $91,766,000 after purchasing an additional 69,134 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 200,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $16,114,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $167.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.78.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

