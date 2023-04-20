Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,813 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $71,389,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in JD.com by 621.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,249,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,651 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after acquiring an additional 920,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 921,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,373,000 after acquiring an additional 540,123 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.45. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

