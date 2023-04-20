Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of FirstService worth $12,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 88,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in FirstService by 254.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 298,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,474,000 after purchasing an additional 214,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstService by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.25.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $145.14 on Thursday. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.44 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.08.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.34 million. On average, analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.