Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 3,314 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Atlassian by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Atlassian from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.15.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $1,276,422.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,715,435.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $1,276,422.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,715,435.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $429,711.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,772 shares in the company, valued at $11,665,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 272,715 shares of company stock valued at $44,663,610 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $162.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.92. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

