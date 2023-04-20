Strs Ohio Makes New $465,000 Investment in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of MasterCraft Boat at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MCFT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $523.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $11,487,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,473,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,439,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.