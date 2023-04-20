Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires 344 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $104.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $157.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
