Sky Investment Group LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after buying an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $104.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day moving average is $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of -389.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $157.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

