Signaturefd LLC Trims Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 183.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Down 2.7 %

NTAP stock opened at $66.15 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,960,448 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

